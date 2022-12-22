K'taka University includes lesson on actor Puneeth Rajkumar's philanthropy

Bengaluru, Dec 22 The fans of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar are celebrating as Bengaluru University has included a lesson in 'Vaanijya Kannada - 3' textbook prescribed for B.Com students.

The third semester students will read a lesson on late superstar Puneeth. The lesson is a chapter culled out from 'Neene Rajakumara' book written by journalist Sharanu Hullur.

Neene Rajakumara book was released recently by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late superstar. The book had seen record sales and it was claimed that it is the highest selling biography in Kannada language.

The fans of Puneeth had demanded to include his life story and philanthropic activities in school textbooks as they serve as an inspiration. The fans have appreciated the move of Bengaluru University and on celebration mode.

Puneeth Rajkumar always supported social causes and generously contributed to charities and foundations. He breathed last on October 29, 2021. Puneeth was supporting 26 orphanages, 16 old age homes and 19 gaushalas. He ran Shakti Dhama, a shelter for homeless women and girls. He supported thousands of girl students.

All this came to light after his death and at the height of Covid fears, Kanteerava Indoor stadium where his body was kept saw more than 20 lakh footfalls. The family of Puneeth donated his eyes and then, donating eyes became a movement throughout the state as lakhs of people and his fans came forward to donate their eyes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor