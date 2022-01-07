Kubbra Sait tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to stay indoors

Actor Kubbra Sait has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Kubra took to Instagram and shared her health update with her followers.

"Hey beautiful peeps, First and foremost #maskup Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid--19," she wrote.

Kubbra also urged those who came in contact with her to undergo a home test.

"If we were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system). I haven't still received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage)," she added.

"I'm alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicro," Kubbra concluded.

Earlier in the day, music composer Vishal Dadlani revealed that he is currently battling COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

