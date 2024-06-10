'Kumkum Bhagya’ actors Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma find it therapeutic to spend time with strays

Mumbai, June 10 Actor Abrar Qazi, who essays the role of Rajvansh in the television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has opened up on his love for stray animals, along with his co-star from the show, Rachi Sharma.

Given they can’t keep any pets, considering they barely spend any time at home, they have started taking care of the furry friends living on their sets.

Abrar and Rachi have begun to treat the stray dogs, especially the ones on set, as their own. For Abrar, spending time with the strays is ‘therapeutic”.

He said: “I have always been a very big pet lover and after meeting Rachi and getting to know our mutual love for these furry friends, we spend most of our time with them when we are not shooting. Playing with them and taking care of them is therapeutic and helps us relax in between scenes. We have given cute names to them, and they actually come running to us whenever we call them. It is always a great feeling to be around them.”

Rachi Sharma shared that she wanted to adopt a dog or a cat since her childhood but never got a chance to do so.

She said: “My mother used to tell me that I can keep one when I grow up, only if I am able to take care of them. Although I have managed to rescue one dog back at my home in Indore because there are people to take proper care of him but here as I stay by myself in Mumbai, I can't afford to keep one.”

She further mentioned: “My working hours are not fixed, and because of the hectic shoot schedules, I cannot take the responsibility and not live up to it. So, all the stray dogs and cats on our set are like my pets and I love spending time with them. Whenever Abrar and I get time in between the shots, we play with them.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

