'Kumkum' Reunion: Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala Reunite, See Viral Pics

Juhi Parmar, Hussain Kuwajerwala starrer 'kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan' serial gang reunites with their cast members. The gang reunited on the occasion of their co-actor Smita Malhotra's birthday. Gaurav Gera, director Sudhir Sharma, Tuhinaa Vohra and Malini Kapoor and other team member were seen in the photos posted by Juhi Parmar.

This serial rule on audience mind since 2002-2009 and was one of the top-rated serials on TRP chart. While sharing the pictures from birthday bash Juhi wrote an emotional caption. "They say some things never change and it holds true for our love and camaraderie. It was so wonderful celebrating your birthday together. My stomach still hurts from all the laughter. We were a house on fire. One crazy night to remember. Kumkum gang rocks. Let’s do this again soon. Happy birthday again." She tagged the cast of Kumkum.

Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar was married to Sachin Shroff in 2009 but got divorced in 2018. Sachin said that the main issue in their relationship was Juhi's lack of love for him. Despite his efforts to win her affection, they were unsuccessful. He conceded that ending their marriage was preferable to being in an unhappy one. They have daughter Samaira Shroff, born on 27 January 2013. She is quite active on social media and seen in Juhi Parmar's reels. On Work front she was last seen in Hamari Wali Good News.