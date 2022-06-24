Kunal Jaisingh's definition of a hero: One who keeps doing romance, action, comedy

Mumbai, June 24 Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is currently seen essaying the lead role of Kabir Shekhawat, enjoys doing action scenes while shooting for his TV show 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

The 'Pavitra Bhagya' actor says: "I'm really enjoying playing Kabir in the show. In fact I'm coming across all positive feedback by the audience on social media for my character and that is really motivating."

"Kabir is actually a gentleman who doesn't let himself get involved in anything that is against his principles. He always takes a stand whenever required."

Sharing his love for doing action scenes, Kunal adds: "Most TV shows are focused on romance or kitchen drama. Actors miss doing action on TV."

"Fortunately, I'm getting the opportunity to shoot for some action and I'm enjoying it. I feel a hero is one who keeps entertaining his audience by doing romance, action and comedy on screen."

