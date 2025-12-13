Kunal Kapur says MasterChef season 9 is all about 'Ras, Rasoi, and Rishtey'

Mumbai, Dec 13 As the latest season of the popular cooking reality show, "MasterChef India 9" gears up for release soon, Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, who will be judging the season, along with Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, revealed that this season will revolve around 3 R - 'Ras, Rasoi, and Rishtey'.

Kunal opened up about the vibe of "MasterChef India 9".

"We are bringing our local food to the forefront this season", he shared.

Kunal added that although they have kept the challenges for this season simple, they have added twists with special ingredients and time constraints.

"If we talk about the contestants and the various challenges during this season, we have kept the challenges so simple that when you see them, you will be able to relate to them. However, at the same time, we have kept them so complex, whether it is with our twists or the time constraint, or by including such special ingredients, which will end up adding a twist to the local taste," he added.

"So overall, the real seasoning in MasterChef India 9 will be of relationships. This season, there are three special R's,RRR, Ras, Rasoi, and Rishtey," Kunal went on to reveal.

The makers recently unveiled the promo of the upcoming show with the tagline, “Desh Front Foot Par Chal Raha Hai" (The country is moving forward confidently).

Sharing the video on Insta, the makers wrote, "Jab desh itna aage badh raha hai toh desh ka swaad peeche kyu rahe (When the country is moving forward, why should the taste of the nation lag behind)?"

“Aa raha hai #MasterChefIndia duniya ko parosne har plate par India. Shuru ho raha hai 5 January, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf Sony Entertainment Television aur Sony LIV par (#MasterChefIndia is coming to serve India to the world on every plate. Starting January 5th, Monday-Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV)," they added.

"MasterChef India 9" is slated to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television from January 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor