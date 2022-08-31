Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'

Mumbai, Aug 31 Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is someone whom the audience has seen growing up on celluloid. The actor, who started his career as a child artiste in films like 'Zakhm', 'Raja Hindustani' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', and headlined films like 'Kalyug', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Dhol' and several others as a grown up actor, is set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Madgaon Express'.

Kunal took to Twitter on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared the news of his directorial debut with his fans as he put up the film's announcement poster. He wrote: "Ganpati Bappa moriya. As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you."

Piecing together the film's journey from a thought in his mind to becoming a feature, he further wrote: "It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen."

He also expressed his gratitude towards producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment.

He mentioned: "A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing 'Madgaon Express'".

The plot and release date details of the film are currently under the wraps.

