Kunchacko Boban pens emotional tribute to late Malayalam screenwriter John Paul

Chennai, April 23 Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban joined scores of Malayalam film and literature lovers in paying tribute to well-known Malayalam screenwriter John Paul who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday.

John Paul was 72.

Taking to Instagram, Kunchacko Boban penned a touching tribute to the late screenwriter , who had been keeping unwell for some time.

Lovingly addressing the great writer as his uncle, Boban said the man had given birth to so many soul-touching movies and added that the writer had remained in the hearts of everyone that he had met.

Pointing out that John Paul had an unparalleled command over language and literature, Boban said, "There were so many instances when I could feel the warmth and love that you had for the Udaya family, especially for my Appan."

Calling Paul "the big man who had a much, much bigger heart for the people around him," Boban said that people could feel his love even when he was not around them.

"Your voice and words will be sorely missed but your creations will speak volumes for what you have done for the film fraternity and literature!!

"Nedumudi Venu Chettan, Lalitha Chechi and now, John Paul uncle... Recent times have seen big losses for the Malayalam Film fraternity and on a more personal aspect, for me and my family. Hope you all rekindle your friendship in heaven," he said.

Some of John Paul's best known works include 'Chamaram', 'Yathra', 'Kattathe Kilikkoodu' and 'Chamayam'. The gifted writer had also acted in some movies including the Manju Warrier-starrer 'C/o Saira Banu' and the Mammootty-starrer 'Gangster'.

