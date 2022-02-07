'Kundali Bhagya' actor Sanjay Gagnani wants to break out of typecasting

Mumbai, Feb 7 Actor Sanjay Gagnani, who has been playing a negative lead in the show 'Kundali Bhagya' is disappointed with how people typecast an actor.

He believes that an actor is an actor and he is here to do something which the script demands him to. He wants to set an example where an actor is an actor and not a television actor or anything that actually would typecast a person.

Sanjay says: "I am really privileged to receive a lot of love and praise from all my fans and well-wishers. My makers too who have been really great in terms of believing in me and making me a villain who is also a hero in front of many people."

He asserts that as an actor he wants to explore more and never wants to confine himself to just one medium.

"There are few people out there who actually typecast an actor. I am really blessed to be called as a television actor but I don'' want to be typecast as one, because at the end of the day, I am an actor. I am an artiste who is always ready to do any character if a great script comes up," concludes the actor.

