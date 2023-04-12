Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya apologises for criticising Dalai Lama

Popular actress Shraddha Arya has apologised for her 'choice of words' to criticise Dalai Lama's recent incident of kissing a boy. For those unversed, a video had gone viral a few days back in which Dalai Lama was seen asking a little boy to 'suck his tongue'. Soon after the video started doing the rounds on various social media platforms, netizens slammed Dalai Lama for the act. The Kundali Bhagya actress also criticised him but she received hate messages and was slammed by a section of social media users.

Recently, Shraddha took to her Instagram story to apologise and clarify that she has nothing against any religious practice or community. "A lot of people have been writing hateful stuff on my page. I don't know you guys and have absolutely nothing against you or your religion or your practices. An 'act has been condemned'. Not any community, religion or place," she wrote. Shraddha added, "Apologies if my choice of words used to criticise the incident were too harsh. Sadly, India is infested with child abuse and it's already very heartbreaking. Hence, any act or word that suggests of child mistreatment are extremely enraging and unappreciated #LoveOverHate."Shraddha, who rose to popularity with her show Kundali Bhagya, has acted in several other television serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl.

