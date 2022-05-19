'Kundali Bhagya' star enthused about apartment refurb

Mumbai, May 19 "Kundali Bhagya" star Shraddha Arya has bought a new house in Mumbai and is busy refurbishing her dream apartment by referring to architectural magazines. She is drawing inspiration from a few B-town stars' modern and elegant homes in Mumbai.

The "Kundali Bhagya" star tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Since then, her husband has been posted in Visakhapatnam.

Shraddha said: "I recently bought a new apartment opposite my parent's house in Mumbai. I am looking forward to remodelling the apartment completely. The renovations are already underway, and we are planning to change the layout slightly."

"I am planning to design a large wardrobe space for all my clothes and accessories. In fact, I have gone through various architectural magazines to get the new apartment ready. I guess it should be ready in the next few months, and I am quite excited to see the final outcome," she adds.

"Kundali Bhagya" airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor