Kushal Tandon to make comeback on TV with show 'Barsatein'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : After a long hiatus, actor Kushal Tandon is making a comeback on TV with a new show titled 'Barsatein'.

In the show, Kushal will be seen sharing screen space with actor Shivangi Joshi.

On Friday, Kushal took to Instagram and shared the show's promo.

Shivangi plays the role of a journalist named Aradhana who works for the arrogant Reyansh

(Kushal). The promo shows Aradhana disliking Reyansh for his arrogance and flirtatious attitude.

"Khatre ki ghanti sunn nahin paata hai, dil todne wale pe hi kyun dil aata hai? Dekhiye Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, 10 July se, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par," Kushal captioned the post.

The promo has left fans excited.

"Woah Kushal is back with an interesting project," a social media user commented.

"It looks interesting...can't wait," another one wrote.

'Barsatein' will be out on Sony TV from July 10.

Kushal is best known for starring in 'Beyhadh' and 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'. He also appeared in 'Bigg Boss 7'. On the other hand, Shivangi rose to fame with her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

