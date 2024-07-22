Kya khoob likha hai: Akshay Kumar enjoys his holiday with shayari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Actor Akshay Kumar seems to be in a holiday mood and has shared a glimpse of what he is doing in his free time.

The 'Khiladi' actor dropped a 'shayari' of Bashir Badr sahab and wrote, "On a holiday and in the mood to read some shayari. Came across this gem by Bashir Badr sahab. Kya khoob likha hai!"

Netizens bombarded the comment section with comments.

A user wrote, "Tere peechay Tera yaar khada. #AkshayKumar. we love you and will continue to be by your side. Enjoy your well deserved Holiday!"

A fan commented, "Love u sir Keep smiling."

Recently, Akshay was diagnosed with COVID-19. After testing negative, Akshay joined the post wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay had been seen in 'Sarfira' alongside Radhika Madan.

'Sarfira', set in the world of startups and aviation industry, also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, 'Soorarai Pottru', which was headlined by Suriya.

Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. He also has 'Jolly LLB 3' and Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty.

