Kylie Page Dies: 28-Year-Old Adult Star Found Dead in Los Angeles Residence; Authorities Recover Drugs and Explicit Material

Popular adult film actress Kylie Page, who starred in the Netflix documentary, 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On', was found dead at her Los Angeles home under mysterious circumstances. She was found unconscious in her residence after a friend of hers called the cops, being unable to reach her. By the time help arrived, Kylie had already been pronounced dead. Upon further investigation, according to reports by media houses, cops have found enough evidence to suspect a drug overdose and no foul play has been suspected, so far. Cops also found explicit photos of the star scattered all over the room at the time of her death.

Sources told media outlets that the cops “found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in her home,” along with “sexual photos of her with different men scattered around the apartment.” However, according to the reports, the cause of death has not been confirmed yet. According to the records (documents from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner) her death has been listed under ‘deferred,’ which means that the case will be further investigated for suspected foul play.

Kylie Page was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She featured in the Netflix docuseries, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. The series focused on the lives of young people in the adult entertainment industry, also exploring their struggles with substance abuse. She also appeared in more than 200 adult films for Vixen Media Group and Brazzers.



