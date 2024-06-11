'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' fame Shilpa Saklani joins 'Parineetii' show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Actor Shilpa Saklani, best known for her role in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' serial, is now a part of 'Parineetii' TV show.

On stepping into the role of Ambika Devi Singhania, Shilpa said,"It's a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with COLORS once again, and I am thrilled to breathe life into such an amazing character in Parineetii. I will be seen playing the role of a fierce, unstoppable woman - Ambika. She is a successful businesswoman who commands respect. She's a true force, with an unshakable sense of justice and determination to protect those she deems worthy."

She added, "In Parineet, she sees a kindred spirit - a woman wronged by a betrayal yet refusing to be crushed. Ambika's arrival is a game-changer for Parineet. She becomes a mentor, helping Parineet exact vengeance against Neeti. She arms Parineet with the tools to reclaim her rightful place and make those who wronged her pay. Here's inviting all the viewers to watch the lines between right and wrong blur. Get ready for twists that are sure to blow your mind!"

'Parineetii' airs on COLORS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor