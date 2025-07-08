Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Promo Out: Smriti Irani Returns as Tulsi, Know When and Where to Watch Iconic Series

The iconic TV soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back on small screen with OG none other than Smriti Irani. This serial is not just any other serial but an emotion for many, as it ruled on audience with the plot and amazing cast. The serial broadcasted in 2000, entertained audience for 8 years. Ekta Kapoor has made it possible to bring back series with original lead Smriti Irani as Tulsi after 17 years. After lots of buzz the first look of Smriti and serial is out and fans can't keep calm about it. The serial will come to meet audience by the end of this month.

Channel recently shared a short promo of the serial in which family seen having dinner at restaurant in background the title track of serial Kyuni Sas bhi kabhi bahu thi plays. In video son tells mother that the sequel of the iconic serial will be back and mom can't believe that Tulsi (smriti Irani) will be back again on small screen. Then house door opens and Tulsi is seen watering the Tulsi plant in the courtyard. In the promo, Tulsi says, "It's time to meet you all again." The new episode of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' will air from July 29 at 10:30 pm.

While sharing the promo Channel wrote,"Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho?" This daily soap will be primered from29th July at 10:30 pm, on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, few days back Smriti Irani shared a throwback photo of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and wrote, "25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show—it was emotion, memory, ritual. A time when families paused everything to sit together… cry, laugh, hope."

She further added, " To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family—thank you. This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be.