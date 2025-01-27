L2 Empuraan Teaser: Mohanlal returns as Ab'raam Qureshi in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Directorial

The teaser of L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, was unveiled on Monday. The over two-minute-long video was shared on the YouTube channel of Aashirvad Cinemas. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has been produced by Lyca Productions. It is the second instalment of the trilogy that began with the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

The teaser begins an abandoned town in Northern Iraq named Qaraqosh, introducing the character Steven Nedumpally. He is a saviour with a dark and intriguing side as Ab'raam Qureshi, who leads the most powerful mercenary hit group in Asia. The film shows Mohanlal in an action-packed avatar with larger-than-life visuals. The film explores themes of power, betrayal, and control by blending elements of the political nexus and the world of mercenaries.

L2E: Empuraan was written by Murali Gopy, with music composed by Deepak Dev and cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev. Suresh Balaje and George Pius served as Executive Producers. Prithviraj Productions handled the Production Design and Mohandas served as the Art Director. It is slated for a worldwide release on March 27, in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.