Laal Singh Chaddha to premiere on television on Christmas

With Christmas and the New Year right around the corner, COLORS and Viacom18's premium movie channel, COLORS Cineplex is set to celebrate the festivities with the Television Premiere of the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas, 25th December at 1 PM.

The film will also air on COLORS Cineplex on 8th January at 8 PM further fortifying its library of entertaining movies and to begin the New Year on an inspiring note. Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2022. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the movie was the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.