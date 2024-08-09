'Laapataa Ladies' screened at SC for gender sensitisation; CJI Chandrachud interacts with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud interacted with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao after screening their film 'Laapataa Ladies' at the Supreme Court on Friday as part of a gender sensitisation programme.

The CJI said, "I invited both of them to come and visit the court and see the courtroom. So when Aamir Khan came to the court I said, 'I don't want to cause a stampede in the court', but I welcomed Aamir Khan in the midst."

CJI Chandrachud recalled the first meeting with Aamir Khan and shared, "Years ago when I was a young judge of the Bombay High Court, I was participating in an intellectual property seminar and Mr Aamir Khan came and participated and spoke at the seminar. He was in his blue jeans, a white shirt and he came and joined us in the audience and he said that well, you know. I feel out of place being with the judges and lawyers. But he spoke from his heart and what he said was so profound on the challenges confronting filmmakers and producers in today's age of technology. So it's been a very interesting first meeting with him."

The screening of the film was held for the judges of the Supreme Court, their spouses and members of the registry. It was held as part of the activities to commemorate the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

As he mentioned, "The purpose of exhibiting this particular film is that we are celebrating the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court and among the themes which we have been showcasing, the theme of gender equality is very close to my heart.

And I thought that this is a film..... So, this is a film in layers and so many ways it reflects the multi-layered personality of India and our society. So we enjoyed seeing it."

Judges of the apex court also joined actor-producer Aamir Khan and director-producer-screenwriter Kiran Rao during the screening of the film.

Ahead of the screening, Aamir Khan sat in the front row of the court and watched the court's proceedings for about 30 minutes.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud welcomed the actor and said, "I don't want a stampede in the court, but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film."

Attorney General R Venkataramani who was appearing in one of the matters said, "It's a star-studded court today."

The film's director Kiran Rao also arrived at Court No. 1 ahead of the screening to attend court proceedings.

"Am deeply honoured," said Kiran Rao adding that it was a privilege that her film was being screened as part of activities organised for the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

The screening was held for the judges of the Supreme Court, their spouses and members of the registry.

'Laapataa Ladies', based on the theme of gender equality was screened at the auditorium of the apex court's administrative building complex.

The film starring Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. The film received a standing ovation at the festival.

The movie was screened from 4.15 to 6.20 pm on Friday.

As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, was screened on Friday in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, were present during the screening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor