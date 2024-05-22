Laapataa Ladies' star Chhaya Kadam debuts at Cannes 2024 in mother's saree, nose ring

Cannes [France], May 22 : Actor Chhaya Kadam, widely known for her portrayal of Manju Mai in Kiran Rao's acclaimed series 'Laapataa Ladies,' marked her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024 in a deeply emotional and symbolic manner.

Adorned in her late mother's cherished saree and nose ring, Chhaya Kadam exuded grace and reverence as she walked the red carpet at the French Riviera, capturing the attention of the global media.

In a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Chhaya took to social media to express her emotions, sharing glimpses of her Cannes journey and reminiscing about her unfulfilled dream of travelling with her mother.

With poignant Marathi words, she conveyed her feelings, "Mom, my dream of taking you on a plane ride remained unfulfilled....but today, I am satisfied that I brought your saree and nose ring with me on the plane to the Cannes Film Festival."

The actor further added, "Still, Mom! I wish you were here today to see all this. Love you, Mummy, and miss you a lot."

Alongside her touching tribute, Chhaya shared a delightful moment spent with renowned music composer AR Rahman at the festival, describing their encounter as a cherished memory.

Chhaya Kadam's presence at Cannes was not merely symbolic; she represented the Indian film 'All We Imagine As Light,' directed by Payal Kapadia, in the prestigious Palme d'Or competition.

This Indo-French production marks a significant milestone as the first Indian entry to compete in the main category at Cannes in three decades.

The film narrates the compelling story of a nurse named Prabha, portrayed by Kadam, whose life takes an unexpected turn after receiving a gift from her estranged husband, leading to profound introspection and transformation.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on 25th May 2024.

