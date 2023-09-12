'Lachit: The Warrior' wins Best Animation Award at Chambal International Film Festival

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 12 : The biopic short film ‘Lachit: The Warrior' won the Best Animation Film award at the 7th Chambal International Film Festival.

The biopic short film is made on the life and works of the Great Assamese General Lachit Barphukan.

The film was first screened on November 25, 2022, during the 400th Birthday Anniversary Celebration of Lachit Barphukan in New Delhi.

The film festival was held on September 9-10.

This year 184 films in various categories from 32 countries including India, Taiwan, USA, UK, Vietnam, Egypt, Australia, Iran, Spain, Portugal, Serbia and Turkey were given official entry in the festival.

‘Lachit: The Warrior’ has been directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta who is currently the DIG of Special Task Force of Assam police, and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah. The narration is by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury.

Born on November 24, 1622, Borphukan was known for his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat, 1671 in which an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam was thwarted.

The battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati in 1671. It is considered as one of the greatest naval battles on a river which resulted in the victory of Ahoms over the Mughals.

