Lady Gaga dedicates Las Vegas residency show to her boyfriend Michael Polansky

Washington [US], July 9 : Pop icon Lady Gaga's Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas is coming to an end. Indeed, it was an emotional moment for her and she dedicated the second-to-last show to her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky, reported People.

During her show, she gave a shoutout to Polansky and referred to him as "my mister" and then she also gave a shoutout to her longtime manager, Bobby Campbell, who recently got engaged to lawyer Robert Garcia.

The Jazz & Piano residency, featuring music from The Great American Songbook and the "Bad Romance" singer's catalogue, ended on July 6 after 48 shows.

At the concert, Gaga promised the audience that she and her band would "do it again" with a "brand-new show" in the future.

Earlier, Lady Gaga denied rumours of her pregnancy after photos of the singer-songwriter celebrating the wedding of her sister Natali Germanotta in Maine surfaced online, according to People.

The pop diva delivered her message loud and clear by posting a close-up of her bleached brows on TikTok alongside a reference to Taylor Swift's song 'Down Bad'.

"Not pregnant just down bad cryin at the gym....."

The 10-second clip showed Gaga lip-syncing to an audio clip that said, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

Gaga received similar attention in April after being spotted with what seems to be a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger during an outing, prompting fans to speculate that she and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, had gotten engaged.

Gaga was formerly engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The couple began dating in February 2017 and ended their engagement in February 2019. until their romance, Gaga dated Taylor Kinney for approximately four years until getting engaged in February 2015. One year later, the pair ended their relationship.

During a Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in May, Gaga announced that she has been busy working on new music.

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," Gaga, who teased "LG7" at the end of the film, said at the event.

"I love to break genre, and I love to explore music," she continued at the time, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor