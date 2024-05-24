Laila Khan Murder Case: Mumbai Court Awards Death Penalty To Step Father For Killing Actress and 5 Others

In a recent ruling, the sessions court sentenced Scarlet Laila Khan's stepfather, Pervez Tak, to death for the murder of Khan and five other family members in February 2011. Tak, a Kashmir resident and Shelina's third husband, was apprehended on July 8, 2012, after suspicions arose due to the family's disappearance and his subsequent escape to Kashmir.

The victims, including Laila, her sister Azmina, twin siblings Zara and Imran, cousin Reshma, and Shelina, were last seen at their Igatpuri farmhouse before going missing. The investigation, triggered by Shelina's ex-husband filing a missing persons report, eventually led to Tak's arrest. Following the tragedy, Khan's Igatpuri residence was also destroyed by fire.

Khan’s father and Celina's first husband Nadir Patel had hence filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station stating that his daughter and five relatives have gone missing, blaming Tak and Laila’s stepfather Asif Shaikh. Police had detained Asif but he was let off and booked Tak for the murder as he was last seen with the family at Igatpuri as it was the last location of the actress traced through her mobile data. Tak had after the alleged incident of murder escaped to his native place in Kashmir.

It is alleged that Tak and Celina had an argument during their visit at Igatpuri bunglow where he hit her with some blunt object. After this Celina died. Later, Tak went on to assault other family members with the help of unknown persons who had accompanied him. He later disposed of the body in a pit near the house and set the house of fire.