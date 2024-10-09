Lakme Fashion Week 2024 X FDCI kick-starts in Delhi with pero's vibrant Showcase

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday kick-started its new edition in Delhi in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The fashion gala was opened with pero's show. Founded by Aneeth Arora, the brand displayed its newest collection inspired by the beloved character Hello Kitty.

Models walked the runway wearing flowing silhouettes and baggy fits. Models did not even walk in style but also amped up the mood with their dance at the end.

Have a look at the pictures from the opening show.

Excited to open the fashion gala, Aneeth Arora, founder & designer of pero, earlier shared her excitement in a note shared by the team representing Lakme Fashion Week, "I am so happy and honoured to celebrate pero's 15th anniversary by opening Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India. This collection, in particular, is very close to my heart as it is a celebration of our collective childhood nostalgia reinterpreted in our own quirky style. Think cottage core but with a twist."

Rohit Bal will close the season on October 13 with his show. This year's edition is presented by House of Lakme, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Reliance Brands.

