Lakshmi Manchu justifies hitting man during SIIMA 2023 interview

Recently, a video of actor Lakshmi Manchu surfaced online where she was seen evidently upset, and hitting a man for interrupting her interview by walking in front of the camera. While the interview garnered a lot of attention, the actor has now come forward to talk about it, saying that she stands by her actions and insists that the man deserved it.

That person very well knew that I was on a red carpet. It was not some random person taking a video. But he was so nonchalant, and just walked through the camera. I am an actor, you don’t come in front of my camera. Never do that with any artiste. He rightly got what he deserved. These are basic manners that people don’t have. I slapped him and he deserved it. I didn’t go out of my way. He came into my world,” laments Manchu, talking about the video going viral.

The 45-year-old, who recently visited the new Parliament building in Delhi to witness the historic moment when the Women’s Reservation Bill, titled the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, was passed, adds, “People have nothing better to do. There are a lot of bills which need to be passed from teaching people etiquettes, compassion, and awareness of your surroundings.”In the viral video, the actor is seen talking to an interviewer on the red carpet of recently held SIIMA awards in Abu Dhabi. At one point when she’s speaking into the mic, a man walks in front of the camera, an angry Manchu hits his back. When another man tried to block her interview, she was seen saying, ‘Go behind the camera dude. Basic’.

Manchu admits she was aware that the host asked the cameraperson not to record it, but she was not afraid of the clip getting out. “I asked her to keep it. I can protect myself. I don’t care if it gets out. I am also an interviewer and have seen people come and say certain things where they feel they have shared too much. And then I get a call back asking me not to air that. I’ve done that for every celebrity and you respect them. But I don’t care,” says the actor, daughter of Telugu cinema’s veteran actor Mohan Babu.Meanwhile, on the work front, Lakshmi was last seen in the Malayalam action film Monster. The actress starred alongside Mohanlal.