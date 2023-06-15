Lakshmi Manchu shares special birthday wish for her daughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Actor Lakshmi Manchu, who is known for her works in Telugu cinema, shared a special birthday wish for her daughter Nivi.

Taking to her Instagram handle she posted a video that showed glimpses of her daughter's journey from childhood till now.

She mentioned in her message that her daughter has turned 9 and she is the reason for her happiness in life.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday to the apple of my eye, my dearest daughter Nivi. Today you complete 9 years of making everyone's life better. You came into my life and taught me how to live life to its fullest. From learning how to tie shoelaces to traveling the world together, you fill my life with love and joy. I just wish I could freeze these pictures and relive all the happy moments. You are a pocket full of love, happiness, and sunshine!! I am the luckiest mother ever to have you in my life. I love you so much, my Apple. #HappyBirthdayApple"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctfv5sKA1Al/

Many of her fans also commented on her post and shared their best wishes for her daughter.

The actor in the South film industry started her career with the American TV series 'Las Vegas'. She also acted in several other English movies and was seen in Telugu movies such as 'Dongala Mutha', 'Gundello Godari', and also in the Malayalam film 'Monster'.

