Lakshya starrer action-thriller 'Kill' new poster out, trailer to release tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Makers of the upcoming action-thriller 'Kill,' starring Lakshya, are all set to unveil the film's trailer.

The trailer of the action-thriller will drop on June 12.

Karan on Tuesday took to his Instagram account with a striking new poster of Lakshya in a menacing look.

Alongside the poster, the film's producer announced the trailer's release date with a caption that read, "All eyes on...the new era of action! #KILLTrailer OUT TOMORROW! India theatrical release - 5th July."

Adding to the excitement, Karan shared another post featuring dynamic series of posters painted in red. One poster shows Lakshya gazing fiercely at the camera. Another poster features Raghav Juyal, posing with a knife and giving a menacing look.

Sharing the posters, Karan wrote, "It's vengeance unleashed...with these two powerhouses!!! #KILLTrailer OUT TOMORROW! India theatrical release - 5th July."

Earlier in the day, Karan teased fans with the trailer news.

He captioned the post, "Get ready to get a taste of the bloodiest ride Indian cinema has ever offered!#KILLTrailer OUT SOON! Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal & Tanya Maniktala. Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. India theatrical release - 5th July."

Recently, makers unveiled the intriguing teaser.

A regular train trip to New Delhi turns into a battleground as two commandos face a group of attacking bandits. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala lead the action-packed scenes on the fast-moving train.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar.

Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theaters on July 5, 2024.

It earned reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry.

Lakshya, initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2, now stars in the lead role of 'Kill'. He is accompanied by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala as they navigate the intense fight that erupts aboard the speeding train.

