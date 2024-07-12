Lalu Prasad Yadav to Smriti Irani, politicians attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : After Bollywood celebs, several politicians too joined the guest list at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived at the wedding venue on Friday.

BJP leader Smriti Irani along with her husband attended Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi was also spotted on the red carpet of the wedding ceremony.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also attended the wedding in Mumbai.

Celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

