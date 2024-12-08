Lana Del Rey Credits Jack Antonoff for her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene

Los Angeles, Dec 8 Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently presented producer and long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff with the Producer of the Decade award at an annual Hitmakers event, and made a rare mention of her husband Jeremy Dufrene.

She credited Antonoff’s marriage to actress Margaret Qualley as “a big reason” why she married the 49-year-old Louisiana boat captain, reports ‘Variety’.

“I’m grateful for (Antonoff) for the example he gave me in his marriage to (Margaret Qualley)”, Del Rey said. “I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married, and why I met my amazing husband”.

As per ‘Variety’, Lana Del Rey officially introduced Dufrene to the media in September, when she brought him as her plus-one to the glitzy New York wedding between model Karen Elson and Lee Foster. Only a few weeks later on September 26, the pair got their marriage license and were married the same day.

“I feel like there’s a singers’ curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race”, Del Rey continued. “It’s super nerve-wracking to hold on to an innocent perception of how things could go when you’re in an industry where maybe your values and your morals don’t quite match up with what’s going on. Especially when people think you probably don’t have any morals or values”.

Dufrene serves as captain for an alligator boat tour boat company just outside of New Orleans. According to Dufrene’s bio on the company’s website, “Jeremy decided life at a chemical plant working 7 days a week and shrimping on vacation days was not his calling. After a little convincing by his family, he got his captain’s license and started running tours”.

“He quickly realized that this was a great fit and he has never thought of going back to his previous career at the plant. Jeremy’s a great airboat captain and loves interacting with wildlife and customers”, it added.

