‘Landmark moment not just for the team of Pathaan but also for the Hindi film industry!’: John Abraham on Pathaan entering the 500 crore club

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is already the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with collections at 1003 crore gross. Yesterday, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter India’s hallowed crores(nett) club with its Hindi version!

John, who has given Indian cinema a villain in the form of super spy turned ruthless mercenary Jim that audiences will cherish forever, is thrilled with this monumental feat!

He says, “This is a landmark moment not just for the film and the entire team of Pathaan but also for the Hindi film industry. I’m thrilled that we have entertained Indians and Hindi cinema lovers globally with Pathaan.”

John adds, “It’s a monumental achievement that has set new benchmarks. Teamwork always counts… I am so happy for all involved. Being a part of history and being loved by all, but most importantly by Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and SRK, has made this special for me.”