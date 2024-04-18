Lara Dutta shares BTS from 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Actor Lara Dutta, who is set to come up with 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' alongside Jimmy Shergill, shared behind-the-scenes from the web series on Thursday.

Inspired by real life, the show will take viewers behind the scenes of India's largest defence operation, JioCinema said in a press release.

Lara took to Instagram and treated fans with new glimpse of her role from the show.

The images captured different sides of Lara Dutta, who plays a power-broker in the show.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "She's coming. Ranneeti - Balakot and Beyond streaming 25th April."

On Wednesday, makers unveiled the intriguing trailer.

As per the makers, the web series "decodes the modern warfare that isn't simply fought on physical borders but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics."

Recently, talking about her shooting experience, Lara said, "The urgency, the split-second decision making and the pressure in a war-room is unlike any other. As actors, being able to translate those emotions in an honest and authentic manner is a tough task. However, when you work with a brilliant team like that of Ranneeti, you grow tremendously as an actor with every single scene and dialogue delivery. Being from an air-force background, working on the show felt close to home. We cannot wait for the audience to experience national pride the way we did, every single day on the set!"

It also stars Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited.

