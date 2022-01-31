Lata Mangeshkar recovers from COVID-19, but still under observation

In a big relief for Lata Mangeshkar fans, the veteran singer has recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia, said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope. “Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The legendary singer has been taken off from ventilator as well. The minister had said, "I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She is recovering. She was on a ventilator for some days but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment."

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on 8 January where she is being treated by Samdani and his team of doctors. Samdani had stated on Saturday that Mangeshkar has been put off ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).According to him, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement.“She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU," Samdani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.