Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, doctors urge fans to pray for her recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health is still being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), doctor treating her informed on Wednesday.It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. “Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery," Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating the music icon, was quoted as saying by India Today.in.

On Wednesday, Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, confirmed that the singer was stable. “Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” Iyer told news agency PTI. Two days ago, Mangeshkar’s condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.“It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” Iyer had said.

