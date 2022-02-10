Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Nashik's Ramkund

The family members of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar immersed the ashes of the late singer in the sacred Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River, on Thursday. Tight security arrangements were made by the Nashik Police Administration as masses gathered to watch the solemn rites of the legendary singer. Her nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar, sister Asha Bhosale and other kin were present at the brief religious ceremony.

Earlier, a small prayer ceremony was conducted by Hindu priests with the family and a few close persons in attendance. Later, the ashes were immersed in the Pavitra Ramkund -- where it is said that Lord Rama used to take his daily bath during the 14-year exile. A number of Nashik residents also thronged the Goda Ghat in the area to pay tributes to the melody queen. "She (Lata) was not my sister, but mother. All the rituals have been performed on an auspicious muhurat," Usha Mangeshkar later told reporters. Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla conducted the rituals. Nashik civic commissioner Kailas Jadhav and some local politicians were also present on the occasion. The city administration had made necessary arrangements for the rituals. A small platform and a pandal were erected at the site. Elaborate police security was deployed and vehicular traffic was prohibited in the area for some time. Lata Mangeshkar died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure. She was cremated at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai the same evening with full state honours.