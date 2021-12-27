Late actor Vinod Mehra's wife made shocking revelations about her husband's love affair with Rekha

Vinod Mehra was the superstar of the '70s and mostly created headlines for his love angles. Even after getting married, he was always linked with different actresses. The late actor Vinod Mehra's death shocked the entire industry, even today also everyone knows him for his role that he played in the movies but apart from acting he is always been in the discussion for his love angles. Vinod Mehra's affair with Meena Borca while he married actress, Bindiya Goswami was the talk of the town. Which led their marriage to end and after four years of marriage the couple got separated.



You know that Rekha and Vinod were also romantically involved with each other, his second wife Kiran Mehra revealed about her late husband's love affair and said Rekha was still in Vinod's mind till his death.



In a recent interview, Kiran Mehra said “He told me without me asking him. He said that they were a part of his life but he now wanted to be with me. I didn’t ask anything further. I respected his privacy. If someone is telling you about himself on his own, why would one dig further?”

When asked about her relationship with Rekha, she said Let me tell you- the person who remained in his life till his end is Rekha. She was like a family member and I still look up to her as a friend. Rekha is a wonderful person, very loving and forgiving. She even attended our marriage. If I meet her today, I will give her the tightest hug. I know her mother and sisters. I am not comparing myself to someone who’s so high up there- but actually, Rekha and I are very similar.”

