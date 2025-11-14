Latin Grammy Awards 2025: Bad Bunny takes top honours for his album 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos', Karol G wins Song of the Year
By ANI | Updated: November 14, 2025 12:35 IST2025-11-14T12:32:33+5:302025-11-14T12:35:13+5:30
Los Angeles [US], November 14 : Singer Bad Bunny was the biggest victor at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, taking home the top honours for the album of the year with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" and marking his first win in a general category, reported Variety.
The Puerto Rican rapper and singer was nominated in 12 categories at the 26th annual ceremony.
His additional wins came for tracks off his highly decorated album 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos,' with the track 'DtMF' scoring in the best urban/urban fusion performance and best urban song, and 'Voy A Llevarte Pa PR' winning the best reggaeton performance, reported Variety.
'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' also won in the category for best urban music album.
"There are many ways to take pride in and defend our homeland, but we choose music," Bad Bunny said in his acceptance speech, shouting out all the featured guests on his album, including Chuwi, with whom he had performed 'Weltita' earlier that evening, as quoted by Variety.
Bad Bunny came close to getting shut out of the top categories, as Karol G won song of the year for 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' and Alejandro Sanz took home record of the year for 'Palmeras En El Jardin.'
According to the outlet, other big winners this year included Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso, who won best pop song for 'El Dia Del Amigo,' best alternative music album for 'Papota,' best alternative song for '#Tetas,' best short form music video for '#Tetas' and best long form music video for 'Papota.'
Paloma Morphy also won top honors as best new artist.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Record Of The Year
Palmeras En El Jardin Alejandro Sanz
Album Of The Year
Debi Tirar Mas Fotos - Bad Bunny
Song Of The Year
'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'
Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)
Best New Artist
Paloma Morphy
Best Contemporary Pop Album
?Y Ahora Que? Alejandro Sanz
Best Traditional Pop Album
Bogota Andres Cepeda
Best Pop Song
'El Dia Del Amigo'
Papota Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL, Ulises Guerriero,
Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jimenez & Federico Vindver,
songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)
Best Latin Electronic Music Performance
'Veneka'
Rawayana Featuring Akapellah
Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance
'Dtmf'
Debi Tirar Mas Fotos Bad Bunny
Best Reggaeton Performance
'Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr'
Debi Tirar Mas Fotos Bad Bunny
Best Urban Music Album
Debi Tirar Mas Fotos Bad Bunny
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
'Fresh'
Trueno, songwriter (Trueno)
Best Urban Song
'DtMF'
Debi Tirar Mas Fotos Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich,
Benjamin Falik, Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, Hugo Rene
Sencion Sanabria & Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Best Rock Album
Novela Fito Paez
Best Rock Song (TIE)
'La Torre'
R RENEE, songwriter (RENEE)
&
'Sale El Sol'
Novela Fito Paez, songwriter (Fito Paez)
Best Pop/Rock Album
Ya Es Manana Morat
Best Pop/Rock Song
'Desastres Fabulosos'
Conociendo Rusia, Jorge Drexler & Pablo Drexler,
songwriters (Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia)
Best Alternative Music Album
Papota CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Best Alternative Song
'#Tetas'
Paco Amoroso, Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL,
Gale, Vicente Jimenez 'Vibarco' & Federico Vindver,
songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)
Best Salsa Album
Fotografias Ruben Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album
El Ultimo Baile Silvestre Dangond & Juancho De La Espriella
Best Merengue/Bachata Album
Novato Apostador Eddy Herrera
Best Traditional Tropical Album
Raices Gloria Estefan
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
Punito De Yocahu Vicente Garcia
Best Tropical Song
'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'
Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G,
songwriters (Karol G)
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
Cancionera Natalia Lafourcade
Best Singer-Songwriter Song
'Cancionera'
Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
?Quien + Como Yo? Christian Nodal
Best Banda Album
4218 Julion Alvarez y su Norteno Banda
Best Tejano Album
Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mia (Vol.1/En Vivo) Bobby Pulido
Best Norteno Album
La Loteria Los Tigres Del Norte
Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album
Palabra De To's (Seca) Carin Leon
Best Regional Song
'La Loteria'
Luciano Luna, songwriter (Los Tigres Del Norte)
Best Instrumental Album
Y El Canto De Todas Rafael Serrallet Featuring Lviv Philharmonic
Orchestra
Best Folk Album
Joropango Kerreke, Daniela Padron
Best Tango Album
En Vivo 20 Anos Tanghetto
Best Flamenco Album
Flamencas Las Migas
Best Roots Song
'Aguacero'
Luis Enrique Mejia, Fernando Osorio & Rodner Padilla,
songwriters (Luis Enrique, C4 Trio)
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album (TIE)
Hamilton De Holanda Trio - Live In NYC Hamilton De Holanda
&
Cuba & Beyond Chucho Valdes & Royal Quartet
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)
Legado Marcos Witt
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album
Memori4s (Ao Vivo) Eli Soares
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album
Caju Liniker
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album
O Mundo Da Voltas Baianasystem
Best Portuguese Language Urban Performance
'Caju'
Caju Liniker
Best Samba/Pagode Album
Sorriso Eu Gosto No Pagode Vol.3 - Homenagem Ao Fundo De Quintal (Gravado Em Londres) Sorriso Maroto
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira)/MAPB (Musica Afro Portuguesa Brasileira) Album
Um Mar Pra Cada Um Luedji Luna
Best Sertaneja Music Album
Jose & Durval Chitãozinho & Xororo
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album
Dominguinho João Gomes, Mestrinho e Jota.pe
Best Portuguese Language Song
'Veludo Marrom'
Caju Liniker, songwriter (Liniker)
Best Children's Album
Los Nuevos Canticuentos Canticuentos, Coro de Riogrande
Best Classical Album
Kaleidoscope - Contemporary Piano Music By Female Composers From Around The World Isabel Dobarro; Javier Monteverde, album producer
Best Classical Contemporary Composition
'Revolucion Diamantina - Act I: The Sounds Cats Make,
Act II: We Don't Love Each Other, Act III: Borders And
Bodies, Act IV: Speaking The Unspeakable'
Gabriela Ortiz: Revolucion Diamantina Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los
Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Best Music For Visual Media
Cien Anos De Soledad (Banda Sonora De La Serie De Netflix) Camilo Sanabria (Camilo Sanabria, artist); Camilo Sanabria, composer
Best Arrangement
'Camaleon'
Cesar Orozco, arranger (Cesar Orozco & Son Ahead)
Best Recording Package
'Cuarto Azul'
Christian Molina, art director (Aitana)
Songwriter of the Year
Edgar Barrera
'Atencion' - Ivan Cornejo
'Contigo Al Cielo' - Christian Nodal
'Ese Vato No Te Queda' - Carin Leon Featuring Gabito Ballesteros
'Hoy No Me Siento Bien' - Alejandro Sanz & Grupo Frontera
'Milagros' - Karol G
'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido' - Karol G
'Soltera' - Shakira
'Tommy & Pamela' - Peso Pluma, Kenia Os
'Una Noche Contigo' - Juanes
Best Short Form Music Video
'#Tetas'
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Martin Piroyansky, video director; Pio Filgueira Risso &
Lula Meliche, video producers
Best Long Form Music Video
Papota (Short Film)
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Martin Piroyansky, video director; Federico Ameglio,
Chino Fernandez & Lula Meliche, video producers.
