Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to long-time beau Tobias Jones

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame Lauren Gottileb, who rose to fame with Remo D’Souza’s dance franchise Anybody Can Dance, is engaged. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “A million times YES 💍 Officially Forever 💘 Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!

She also wrote about her fiance. “Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect women was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate. ❤️,” read the post. Lauren Gottlieb added, “💍 Thank you @foreverdiamondsny for custom making the most perfect engagement ring!! ❤️ Thank you @arubaoceanvillas for the most stunning proposal location and set up! 📸 Thank you @carlosdelgadx for the most beautiful engagement photos! #proposal #engaged #engagement #yearoftherabbit #fiancé