Lauryn Hill postpones her show due to vocal issues

Washington [US], November 1 : American rapper Lauryn Hill is prioritizing her health. One week after the Grammy-winner, 48, postponed a show in Philadelphia on her 25th-anniversary tour, celebrating her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, she postponed another due to ongoing vocal issues, reported People.

"As you may know, I've been doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so," Hill wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) hours before the show.

"I fought through the last couple of shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn't safe or sustainable. I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap."

The singer-songwriter had a show scheduled for Monday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas. "I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour. For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight's show. Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon."

According to People, the "Ready or Not" singer has not announced a rescheduled date for the show. Last week, she postponed her Philadelphia show and said she was advised by doctors to reschedule to prevent potential damage to her vocal chords.

Hill shared a statement on X and Instagram about the cancellation. "It is with disappointment that I am writing this note to you. On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show tomorrow," the "Nothing Even Matters" singer wrote of her show scheduled on Oct. 23 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Arena. "I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords."

Later in the post, the music icon explained that the show will be rescheduled for Nov. 25 and called it "a special one."

The "Doo Wop (That Thing)" singer talked about what a wonderful pleasure it has been to be back on the road and celebrate her one and only studio album in her statement.

She shared, "The start of this tour has been incredible. What an amazing experience to celebrate this anniversary with all of my family, my friends and all of you."

"I look forward to giving you the show you deserve with a fully recovered and healthy voice," the singer-songwriter added.

The "Ex-Factor" artist also mentioned that after a few days of rest, she would resume her shows as scheduled starting on October 26 in Toronto.

