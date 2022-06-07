Lavanya Tripathi-starrer 'Happy Birthday' teaser out

Hyderabad, June 7 The makers of 'Happy Birthday', starring Lavanya Tripathi in an atypical role, released the teaser earlier on Tuesday.

While the title 'Happy Birthday' sounded gentle, the poster's theme was quite a contrast. The teaser for the film has been dropped, continuing to astound the audience.

The teaser begins by introducing Vennela Kishore who plays a union minister who proposes the Gun Bill, which is a law that regulates the purchase, sale, manufacture, and use of firearms.

And the Bill has been passed by the Parliament, allowing the country's gun culture to flourish.

People flock to gun bazaars because they are fascinated by weapons. Meanwhile, a birthday party with a gun theme is held. Without a gun, there is no way to get into the party. When a special team arrives for the party, the two sides engage in a massive firefight.

The fictional world of director Ritesh Rana is a mad rush of sorts, with some crazy happenings in every frame. Characters are also introduced in an unusual way.

Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu of Clap Entertainment, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers presents 'Happy Birthday' which is slated for its release on July 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor