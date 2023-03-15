Lawrence Bishnoi issues open threat to Salman Khan, 'apologize or face consequences says, gangster

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has asked actor Salman Khan to apologise or be 'ready to face the consequences'. In a new interview, Lawrence threatened the actor saying that he will 'break his ego sooner or later. In an interview with ABP news, Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Lawrence said, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."

He also added, "There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything. "In August last year, the Mumbai Police issued a firearm license for self-protection to Salman. After the threats, Salman was reportedly given a Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra government in November last year. In the interview, telecast by ABP Sanjha, that comes day before the slain singer’s death anniversary, Bishnoi alleged that “a person got murdered at the hands of Moosewala in Ludhiana, the responsibility of which was taken by another person”. Bishnoi, who is alleged to have orchestrated the brutal murder of Moosewala in May last year, claimed that it was his Canada-based associate Goldy Brar and his cousin Sachin Bishnoi who planned the murder to avenge the killings of “our brothers” Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Bathinda jail. He returned to Punjab a few days ago from Rajasthan where he was taken for questioning last month in connection with a firing and extortion case registered in January. However, the location of Bishnoi while appearing in the interview in a yellow T-shirt was not clear. Soon after the interview was aired, Punjab government issued a press release, categorically stating that video was not from either Bathinda jail or from any other jail in Punjab.