Learning to dance is a personal challenge: Aryann Arora

Mumbai, April 21 Actor Aryann Arora, currently seen playing the role of an Army officer in supernatural fiction series 'Naagin 6', opens up on taking dancing classes.

He says: "Dancing is a natural means of expression. So, I decided to learn to dance! It is almost impossible to listen to music and not be stirred to tap our feet, clap our hands, drum with our fingers, and sway with our bodies. We hum, sing, whistle, or bob our heads. When we carry this innate response to its ultimate expression, we find ourselves dancing. But being in the profession of acting, I wanted to dance professionally. Hence I'm learning Bollywood dance."

Aryann, known for featuring in shows like 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' and 'Chhoti Sardaarrni' looks at learning to dance as a personal challenge.

He adds: "There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them. Learning to dance is a personal challenge, a new interest and creative outlet that builds self confidence through a sense of achievement. When you learn the basic rhythms of dance, a delightful new world opens up. Also it is a healthy activity physically, mentally, and spiritually. Dance can improve our balance and coordination. It is beneficial. And I'm lucky to learn it professionally."

