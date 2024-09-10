Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93

Washington [US], September 10 : Legendary actor, James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader in Star Wars, passed away this morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York. He was 93.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mark Hamill shared the news of Jones's death with a caption that read, "One of the world's finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He'll be greatly missed. #RIP dad " with a broken heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hamill (@markhamill)

James Earl Jones was one of the greatest actors on stage and screen. Jones was among the few to win an EGOT, which means he earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

His Oscar was honorary, but he won two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy, a Grammy for spoken word in 1977, and three Tony Awards for his work on Broadway.

Jones appeared in several movies, including Conan the Barbarian opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the 1989 classic Field of Dreams, where he co-starred with Kevin Costner.

Jones was best known for voicing Darth Vader, one of the most famous villains in the history of cinema. Although British actor David Prowse provided Darth Vader's physical presence, it was James Earl Jones' deep, menacing voice that made the character unforgettable.

One of his most memorable lines was when Darth Vader revealed to Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, "I am your father," a moment that became iconic in movie history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor