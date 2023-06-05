Legendary actress Sulochana Latkar laid to rest with full state honours

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar, who has been a part of films like Shree 420, Nagin, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin and Mr and Mrs, is no moiré. She breathed her last today, June 4, at a hospital in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the late icon's residence to pay his last respects and send prayers to the family.

The legendary actress was given full state honours wrapped in the Tricolour. As per the state funeral protocols, Sulochana's body was draped with the tricolour at her Dadar residence, before being moved to the Shivaji Park funeral ground.Sulochana’s daughter, Kanchan, just moments before her death, had revealed that the actress was in critical condition. She told ABP that due to shortness of breath and other age-related ailments, she was admitted to the hospital. On Saturday, June 3, her health deteriorated and she was put on a ventilator with continuous oxygen supply.Full state honours were accorded, including a police gun salute.