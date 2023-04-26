Legendary Malayalam actor Mamukkoya dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who was admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack, has passed away. The actor collapsed during the inauguration of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram district of Kerala, where he was presiding as the chief guest.

According to reports, he was moved to a private hospital in Kozhikode and was admitted to the ICU. It was said that the veteran actor was in stable condition and responding to the treatment. However, it is now confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Mamukoya, who debuted onscreen with the movie Anyarude Bhoomi walked straight into the hearts of the Malayali audience with his unique style of dialogue delivery and his Kozhikode dialect. The actor's most memorable role will always be Gafoorka in the 1987 film Nadodikattu in which his dialogue 'Gafoor ka dost' can still bring on waves of laughter. Mamukoya later went on to team up with director Sathyan Anthikkad to bring to the big screen a handful of evergreen performances in films like Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Varavelpu, and Thalayanamanthram.