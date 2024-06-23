Legendary Pakistani Qawwali Maestro, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Lost Album 'Chain Of Light' Finally Set to Release on September

'Chain Of Light' featuring unreleased recordings by the legendary Pakistani qawwali maestro, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, is set to be released on September 20. These recordings, discovered in the tape archives of Peter Gabriel's Real-World Records, date back 34 years and showcase four traditional qawwali songs performed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan alongside his group of eight singers and musicians.

Peter Gabriel, reflecting on the discovery and Khan's impact, remarked, "I've had the privilege to work with a ton of different musicians from all over the world in my time, but perhaps the greatest singer of them all was Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. What he could do and make you feel with his voice was quite extraordinary, and we were very proud to have played a role in getting him to a much wider global audience."

Real World Records had signed Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1989 and released several albums with him throughout the 1990s, significantly amplifying his presence and influence on the world stage. This upcoming release of previously unreleased material promises to offer fans and listeners a deeper insight into the musical prowess and spiritual resonance of the late qawwali legend.