Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital after testing positive for covid-19,

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is hospitalized after testing positive for the Covid-19. She is taken to the Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. The legendary singer who is known for her mesmerizing voice is currently under treatment in the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

The sources said, “She has other health issues, and looking at age factor, doctors are closely monitoring the situation."

Earlier in 2019, she was admitted to the hospital due to breathing problems. The 92-year-old singer last year celebrated her birthday on 28 September. She also received love and healthy life greeting from the fans. PM Modi also wished Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday, he tweeted “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life.”

Mangeshkar has made her space in everyone's heart with her melodious voice, she has sung in 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages. Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.