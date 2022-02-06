Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away after prolonged illness in Mumbai.

. She is widely considered as one of the greatest and most respected playback singers in India.[8] Her contribution to Indian music industry in a career spanning seven decades has gained her honorific titles such as the Nightingale of India and Queen of Melody. Lata has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and few foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi.

She has received several accolades and honors throughout her career. In 1989, The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her by the Government of India. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.France conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.