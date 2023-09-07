Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, spotted getting intimate with 25-year-old model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti kissed during a nightout last month; their video and pictures are now going viral. In a video exclusively obtained by Page Six, the 25-year-old model is seen making out with the 48-year-old actor, whose back is up against the wall of the Hï Ibiza club. Vittoria, who is 23 years younger than Leonardo, had her hair tied in a high ponytail and wore a sparkly crop top. Meanwhile, the actor was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and sported a matching black cap. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted gazing into each others' eyes before they kissed, while partying until the early morning. The two made out for some seconds in a corner as EDM music blasted around them. The clip then gave a glimpse of the party crowd before giving another peek at Leonardo and Vittoria as the latter danced next to him.

Vittoria Ceretti & Leonardo DiCaprio out in Ibiza 👀 pic.twitter.com/8zSyUgyR9s — Victoria's Secret (@vsactu) September 6, 2023

Born in Los Angeles, DiCaprio began his career in the late 1980s by appearing in television commercials. In the early 1990s, he had recurring roles in various television shows, such as the sitcom Parenthood, and had his first major film part as author Tobias Wolff in This Boy's Life (1993). He received critical acclaim and his first Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for his performance as a developmentally disabled boy in What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993). DiCaprio achieved international stardom with the star-crossed romances Romeo + Juliet (1996) and Titanic (1997). After the latter became the highest-grossing film at the time, he reduced his workload for a few years. In an attempt to shed his image of a romantic hero, DiCaprio sought roles in other genres, including the 2002 crime dramas Catch Me If You Can and Gangs of New York; the latter marked the first of his many successful collaborations with director Martin Scorsese.Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has romanced Hollywood actors, as well as supermodels from around the world. Leo, who is known for dating much younger women, allegedly ended his last known relationship with actor Camila Morrone in 2022, when she turned 25.

