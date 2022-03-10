Leonardo DiCaprio donates to humanitarian groups in Ukraine

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has made several donations to various humanitarian groups that are helping Ukrainians amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

According to People Magazine, previous reports claiming the Oscar winner, 47, had donated USD 10 million for Ukrainian military use and that DiCaprio has family ties to Ukraine are not true.

"Leo had privately made several donations to humanitarian groups -- CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children. All directed at Ukraine," a source close to the 'Don't Look Up' actor told People Magazine.

"He had been watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine the best he could. He will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground which are helping the people of Ukraine. He stands with Ukraine and will continue to support," the source added.

For the unversed, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

( With inputs from ANI )

