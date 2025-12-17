Leonardo DiCaprio says he hasn’t seen ‘Titanic’

Los Angeles, Dec 17 Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has laid bare a secret about one of his iconic films. The actor has shared that he has never seen his film ‘Titanic’.

The actor spoke with actress Jennifer Lawrence recently, and at one point in the discussion, Lawrence, 35, asked her co-star from 2021's ‘Don't Look Up’ if he has rewatched ‘Titanic’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Leo said, “No. I haven’t seen it before?”. The actress said, “Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it now, it’s so good”.

Leo asked, “I don’t really watch my films, do you?”.

“No”, the actress answered, joking, "I’ve never made something like ‘Titanic’, if I did I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, 'I wonder if I’m good at acting?' I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is”.

As per ‘People’, the actor echoed that he doesn't often watch his own projects when he spoke with his ‘One Battle After Another’ director Paul Thomas Anderson in August.

He told ‘Esquire’ magazine, "I rarely watch any of my films but if I’m being honest, there’s one that I have watched more than others. It’s ‘The Aviator’. That’s simply because it was such a special moment to me. I had worked with Marty (Scorsese) on Gangs of New York, and I’d been toting around a book on Howard Hughes for 10 years”.

“I felt responsible in a whole new way. I’ve always felt proud and connected to that film as such a key part of my growing up in this industry and taking on a role of a real collaborator for the first time”, he added.

